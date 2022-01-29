Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 920,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.05. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.25.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

