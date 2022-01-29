McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

MCD traded up $7.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. 3,832,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,798. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

