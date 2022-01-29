AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

