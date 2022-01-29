CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $143,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $234.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

