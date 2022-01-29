Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Position Decreased by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

