Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,043 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $784,989,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

