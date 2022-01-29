Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

