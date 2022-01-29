Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 894,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

