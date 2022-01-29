Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Miller Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 169.2% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

