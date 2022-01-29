First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

