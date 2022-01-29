TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $60.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 2,231,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

