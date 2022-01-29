Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. Stryker has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

