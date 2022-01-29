DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $247.52

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.52 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.18). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 25,581 shares traded.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.92) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £626.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.93.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,459.26).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.