Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and traded as high as C$5.30. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2,175,519 shares.

YRI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2204223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

