Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 452,310 shares traded.

About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

