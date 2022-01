SKY (LON:SKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($23.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($23.31). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($23.31), with a volume of 75,802 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,727.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.49.

About SKY (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

