Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

