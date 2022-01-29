Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

