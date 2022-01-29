Bluestein R H & Co. Has $314,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $812,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

