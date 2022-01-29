Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 138.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

CLRB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 325,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,424. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

