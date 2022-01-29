Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

