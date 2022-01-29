Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.86% of Meritor worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Meritor by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

