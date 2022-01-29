Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,364 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

