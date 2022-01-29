Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 669.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,945 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

