Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) by 110.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGCA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,896,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,653,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

