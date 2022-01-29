Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Price Target at GBX 704.09

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday.

RMG stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 432.10 ($5.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 488.46. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

