The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $104.63 Average PT from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 287,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,930. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

