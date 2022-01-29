ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $82.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. ZENZO has a market cap of $334,575.08 and $82.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00189109 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00389636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071688 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.