Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $108.32 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.