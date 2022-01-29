Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.06 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

