International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

