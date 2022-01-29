Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

