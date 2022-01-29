SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $162.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $213,840.91 and approximately $162.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,494.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.99 or 0.06787703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00290478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00784098 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00066992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00403984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00242604 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,666,622 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

