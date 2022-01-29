TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $10,909.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

