Primecap Management Co. CA Has $92.63 Million Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.53% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $92,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.62 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

