Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,240 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $101,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Western Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

WDC stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

