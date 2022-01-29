Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.26, with a volume of 23487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 3.26.

Several research firms have commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.17.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $6,664,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

