Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 26,608 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.37% of General Dynamics worth $204,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

