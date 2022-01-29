iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.08

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 2750211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 168,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

