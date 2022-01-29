Primecap Management Co. CA Has $147.39 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,992 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.46% of HubSpot worth $147,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.84 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.