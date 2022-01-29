Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.26.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

