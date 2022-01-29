Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 235,134 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Shares of EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

