Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$48.93

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.93.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of IMO traded down C$0.73 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.89. 1,802,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,889. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$24.14 and a 12 month high of C$53.65.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
