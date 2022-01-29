Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$48.93

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.73 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.89. 1,802,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,889. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$24.14 and a 12 month high of C$53.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.8300002 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

