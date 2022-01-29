Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

