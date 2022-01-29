Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,966 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.62 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21.

