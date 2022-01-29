Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after buying an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $112.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.