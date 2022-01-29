Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,703 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.57% of Robert Half International worth $64,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

