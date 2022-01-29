First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.