Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 152.6%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of JHI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 112,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,087. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

