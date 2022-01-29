Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 152.6%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of JHI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 112,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,087. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
