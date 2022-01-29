Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Up 157.3% in January

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 84,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 11,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,108.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

